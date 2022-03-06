Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $195.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Okta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.00.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $158.41 on Thursday. Okta has a 52-week low of $152.51 and a 52-week high of $287.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.84 and a 200-day moving average of $225.95.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Okta by 2,405.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,767,000 after buying an additional 2,579,882 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,650,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after purchasing an additional 808,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.