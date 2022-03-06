Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Price Target to $39.00

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

CPSI opened at $34.84 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.34 million, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,200 shares of company stock valued at $151,716 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 290.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,189 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,670 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

