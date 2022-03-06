Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Hold Rating for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 630 ($8.45) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RTO. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.98) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.59) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.39) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “suspended” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 638.33 ($8.56).

Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 480.50 ($6.45) on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a 12-month low of GBX 459.20 ($6.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 662 ($8.88). The company has a market capitalization of £8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 521.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 567.83.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

