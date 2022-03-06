Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Receives $49.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Wohnen to a “buy” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of $38.09 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80.

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

