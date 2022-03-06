DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) will report $43.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $49.33 million and the lowest is $39.90 million. DHT reported sales of $71.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year sales of $274.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $248.70 million to $315.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $334.50 million, with estimates ranging from $316.30 million to $363.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

DHT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.12. 3,504,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,103. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -76.50 and a beta of -0.36. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $7.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHT. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth approximately $821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 35.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 169,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DHT by 11.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 145,148 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in DHT by 12.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after buying an additional 221,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DHT during the second quarter worth $586,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

