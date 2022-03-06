Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on March 21st

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the shipping company on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th.

Diana Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 52.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

Diana Shipping stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $457.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 118.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 860,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,816,916 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 221,227 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diana Shipping by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 782,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 166,188 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

