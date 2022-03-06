DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE DKS opened at $109.71 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $66.76 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.78 and a 200-day moving average of $119.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock worth $2,660,027 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

