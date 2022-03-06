DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.54 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE DKS opened at $109.71 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $66.76 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.78 and a 200-day moving average of $119.25.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on DKS. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,523 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $484,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
