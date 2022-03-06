DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,163 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $255.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. DigitalBridge Group’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc operates as a global real estate investment trust that owns, operates, and invests across the full spectrum of digital infrastructure and real estate. It invests across five key verticals: data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr.

