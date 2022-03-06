Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Tops $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 37.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $132,947.78 and $16.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,363.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,548.49 or 0.06643018 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.73 or 0.00262555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $281.61 or 0.00734046 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00014021 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00068894 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.51 or 0.00413177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00202687 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,505,371 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

