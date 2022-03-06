Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,399 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.53% of Ranpak worth $11,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in Ranpak by 875.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 3,901,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ranpak by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,851,000 after acquiring an additional 171,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ranpak by 3,892.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,052,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,834 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Ranpak by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 885,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after acquiring an additional 556,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ranpak by 518.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 818,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,498,000 after purchasing an additional 686,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ranpak from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Ranpak from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ranpak currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In other news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 6,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $235,122.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PACK opened at $21.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -269.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $42.97.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages, Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads, and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects, Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

