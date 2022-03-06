Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.88% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.62. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $82.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

About Monarch Casino & Resort (Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.