Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $11.38 Million Stock Holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 541,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.94% of Lakeland Industries worth $11,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 21.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2,176.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the second quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Lakeland Industries in the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $20.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $155.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.12. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $31.56.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. Its products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire retardant rated rainwear, and fire retardant protective clothing.

