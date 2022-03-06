Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 568,295 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Banco de Chile worth $10,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banco de Chile by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCH opened at $21.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $1.3307 dividend. This is a boost from Banco de Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco de Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

