Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,380 Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,042,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.16% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 2,731.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,608,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,095,000 after purchasing an additional 59,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 262,880 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,101,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.83. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $13.61.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

