Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Position Reduced by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,474 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

DFS stock opened at $110.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $89.83 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.25%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

