Diversified Trust Co Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,471,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,885,338,000 after buying an additional 2,765,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,871,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,611,000 after buying an additional 1,047,339 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,659,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,006,000 after buying an additional 805,591 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,070,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,225,000 after purchasing an additional 592,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

RF opened at $22.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

