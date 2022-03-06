Diversified Trust Co Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNMD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 46.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter.
Several analysts have recently commented on CNMD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.
CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $273.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.
In other news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,322,470.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About CONMED (Get Rating)
CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
