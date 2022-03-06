Diversified Trust Co Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after buying an additional 127,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after buying an additional 1,028,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 471,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after acquiring an additional 84,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $45.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

