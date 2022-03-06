Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,363 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,663,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,433,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,550,000 after purchasing an additional 310,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 396,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,978,000 after purchasing an additional 237,339 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $75.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day moving average is $80.19. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.