DNB Asset Management AS Buys 17,769 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 109.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,769 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.06% of Whirlpool worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 40.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.23.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $203.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $184.93 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.99.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

