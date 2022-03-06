DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 133.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,841 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP opened at $67.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average of $87.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,821,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

