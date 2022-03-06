DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Clorox were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clorox by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,317,000 after purchasing an additional 216,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Clorox by 21.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,155,000 after buying an additional 225,100 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clorox during the third quarter worth about $178,957,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Clorox by 0.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $144.74 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $138.61 and a fifty-two week high of $196.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 72.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a return on equity of 86.36% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

