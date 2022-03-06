DNB Asset Management AS Sells 3,450 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $161.66 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.21 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.04. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

