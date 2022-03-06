Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Receives $9.70 Average PT from Analysts

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.70.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CWXZF opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of $4.83 and a 52-week high of $8.61.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.