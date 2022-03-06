Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.60.

Domo stock opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.74. Domo has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.69.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Domo will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Domo by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Domo by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Domo by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

