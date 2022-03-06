Donald C. Alford Sells 4,000 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total transaction of $486,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NVEE stock opened at $124.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $79.58 and a one year high of $141.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.44.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NV5 Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 5,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NV5 Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.