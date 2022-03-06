Douglas C. Barnard Sells 60,200 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 60,200 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $5,291,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CF opened at $91.25 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.19 and a 12-month high of $91.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CF. StockNews.com raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in CF Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,656,000 after acquiring an additional 49,793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,309,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 215,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,922,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,579,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,069,000 after buying an additional 387,547 shares during the period. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP raised its position in CF Industries by 17.1% during the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,958,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,768,000 after buying an additional 722,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

