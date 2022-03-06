Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DEI. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.67.
DEI opened at $32.29 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 89.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.81.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 311.11%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Douglas Emmett (Get Rating)
Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.
