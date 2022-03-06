DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $44.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 112.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DKNG. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised DraftKings to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.69. 22,694,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,017,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.97. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.77.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 714,023 shares of company stock worth $15,708,503. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $448,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,769,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,725,000 after purchasing an additional 581,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.