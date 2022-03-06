DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.88.

NYSE:DTM opened at $55.95 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $56.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%.

About DT Midstream (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.