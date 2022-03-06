Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.49

Duke Royalty Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 40.49 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 34.50 ($0.46). Duke Royalty shares last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.49), with a volume of 690,116 shares.
DUKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 53 ($0.71) price target on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.71) target price on shares of Duke Royalty in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.
The firm has a market capitalization of £130.96 million and a PE ratio of 6.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 40.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 42.77. The company has a quick ratio of 24.43, a current ratio of 24.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04.
About Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE)
Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.
See Also
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.