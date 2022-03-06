DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several analysts have commented on DXC shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of DXC traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,499,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,042. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.24.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 25.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 45.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,011 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the third quarter worth about $47,968,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 58.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,718,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,552,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,614,000 after purchasing an additional 554,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

