Dynamite (DYNMT) Market Cap Reaches $14,190.46

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $14,190.46 and $57,189.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.68 or 0.00300622 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004726 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000626 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $485.98 or 0.01252120 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,565 coins and its circulating supply is 386,858 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

