Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO David F. Novack Sells 41,862 Shares

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $442,481.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.09). Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 134.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 34.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 36,713 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 49.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,445,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $8,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

