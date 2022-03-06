EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.19% of EastGroup Properties worth $80,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 21.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

NYSE:EGP opened at $194.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $131.28 and a one year high of $229.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

