Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.400-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Edison International stock opened at $65.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.01. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

Several research firms have commented on EIX. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $2,186,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Edison International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

