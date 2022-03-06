eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded by Truist Financial to Hold

Truist Financial lowered shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of eHealth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of eHealth from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.80.
eHealth stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07. eHealth has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $78.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.
eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.
