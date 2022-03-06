Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.330-$0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.180-$1.240 EPS.

ELAN stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.95. 4,278,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,130,056. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.63.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.