Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $124.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $230.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elastic from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.44.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $79.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Elastic has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $254,832.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Elastic in the third quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Elastic by 38.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 280,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,758,000 after acquiring an additional 77,184 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Elastic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the third quarter worth approximately $40,376,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

