Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.420-$-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $853 million-$855 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $832.91 million.Elastic also updated its Q4 guidance to $(0.24)-(0.20) EPS.

ESTC traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.65. 3,467,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.20. Elastic has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $189.84.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.44.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $106,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic (Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.