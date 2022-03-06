Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.24)-(0.20) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company issued revenue guidance of $230-232 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.22 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.380 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.44.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.65. 3,467,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,893. Elastic has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.23 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.20.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 2,074 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total transaction of $254,832.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $908,060. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,356,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,320,000 after acquiring an additional 162,773 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.