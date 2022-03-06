Electric Vehicle Zone Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last Week (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for about $0.0578 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $25.57 million and approximately $198,728.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043398 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.45 or 0.06742789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,763.35 or 0.99743626 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00044324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00048306 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

