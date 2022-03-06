Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ELEEF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.17.

OTCMKTS ELEEF opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $12.31.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

