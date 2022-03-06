Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EFN. CIBC cut Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Element Fleet Management in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating and a C$14.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.72.

TSE:EFN opened at C$12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.15. The stock has a market cap of C$5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 18.05. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$11.61 and a 52 week high of C$15.28.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

