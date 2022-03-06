Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) Short Interest Down 37.2% in February

Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Elliott Opportunity II by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elliott Opportunity II by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 241,374 shares during the last quarter. 43.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elliott Opportunity II alerts:

Shares of EOCW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 39,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,581. Elliott Opportunity II has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is based in WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elliott Opportunity II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elliott Opportunity II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.