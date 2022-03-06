Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) Short Interest Down 37.2% in February

Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the January 31st total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Elliott Opportunity II by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elliott Opportunity II by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 241,374 shares during the last quarter. 43.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of EOCW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 39,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,581. Elliott Opportunity II has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74.
Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is based in WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.
