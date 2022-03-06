EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.150-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.40 billion-$10.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.28 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson raised EMCOR Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

EME opened at $114.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 85.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

