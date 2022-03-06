Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Sells $1,710,058.14 in Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $1,710,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nathalie Adda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $879,149.68.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.48. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.33). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

