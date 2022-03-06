Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Encompass Health were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EHC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 107,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 21,465 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 46,278 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

EHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

About Encompass Health (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.