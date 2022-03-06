Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL) Receives €9.03 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Enel SpA (BIT:ENEL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.03 ($10.14).

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENEL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.20 ($10.34) price target on Enel in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.85 ($12.19) price target on Enel in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays set a €9.60 ($10.79) price target on Enel in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.34) price target on Enel in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.55) price target on Enel in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

Enel has a fifty-two week low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a fifty-two week high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

