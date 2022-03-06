Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,900 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the January 31st total of 132,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 112.4 days.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

EGHSF stock traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 766. Enghouse Systems has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

